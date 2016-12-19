RHI scandal: Parties’ motivations ‘laid bare’ after Assembly walkout

DUP MLA Lord Morrow has accused parties in the Assembly of being more interested in making allegations rather than hearing the response.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA’s comments came after all Assembly members - except those in the DUP - walked out of the chamber today ahead of a disputed statement by First Minister Arlene Foster on her role over the botched Renewable Heating Incentive.

Mrs Foster was left to address empty benches, with only her party faithful remaining in their seats.

Lord Morrow said the Opposition parties have been “scrambling to make themselves relevant” since the RHI scandal first broke.

He added: “There was a race to call for Arlene Foster’s resignation and then attempts to retrofit the facts to suit their predetermined outcome.

“There were demands that the first minister must agree to appear in front of the Public Accounts Committee. She has agreed to do so.

“There were demands the first minister must not hide from media interviews and explain her position. She has done so.

“There have been demands for an independent investigation of this entire saga which would be made public and would be conducted swiftly. The first minister has given her support for just such an inquiry.

“Finally, there was a demand the first minister stand before the Assembly to be scrutinised and held to account. When that happened, MLAs from every other political party walked out.

“After days of feigned anger, they would not or could not find a single question to ask about an issue of such public importance.”

Lord Morrow said the motivation of other political parties had been “laid bare for all to see”.

He added: “Opportunism and headline-chasing have a much higher priority than uncovering the facts or dealing with the problems.

“It is much easier to feign concern about the scheme than to ask a single question relating to the details.”