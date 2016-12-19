Search

RHI scandal poll - tell us what you think

First Minister Arlene Foster addressing colleagues today

The Stormont Assembly has been plunged into crisis after all non-Democratic Unionist members walked out ahead of a disputed statement by the First Minister on her role in a botched renewable energy scheme.

In unprecedented scenes, DUP leader Arlene Foster addressed row upon row of empty benches in Parliament Buildings in Belfast, with only party faithful remaining in the chamber in the seats behind her.

The Assembly today

