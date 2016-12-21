RHI scandal: SF joins attack on speaker Robin Newton

The DUP’s partners in government have joined in with the chorus of discontent over the performance of the Assembly speaker Robin Newton.

With a huge bloc of MLAs from the Alliance, SDLP and UUP having already seriously questioned the ability of the speaker to continue, late on Wednesday afternoon Sinn Fein weighed in to say that he had compromised his own “impartiality” and “integrity”.

Caral Ni Chuilin said she had written to Mr Newton to say his explanation for allowing Arlene Foster to speak without the approval of her partner Martin McGuinness had not been “satisfactory”.

However, she stopped short of making a direct, unambiguous call for him to quit.

Monday’s proceedings saw Mr Newton fielding a battery of questions from confused and angry MLAs about the ability of Arlene Foster to speak in the absence of Mr McGuinness – with the SDLP’s Alex Attwood virtually shouting at Mr Newton at one stage.

Later, MLAs walked out en masse, leaving only DUP MLAs in the chamber.

Ms Ni Chuilin, a former IRA bomber-turned-MLA for North Belfast said it had been a “shambles”.

“This further damaged public confidence and credibility in the political institutions.

“I have written to the speaker today and told him that he has failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his decision to allow Arlene Foster to make an oral statement to the house without the agreement of the Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

“This has not only undermined the joint authority of the Executive Office but also the integrity of the Speaker’s Office.

“It is Sinn Fein’s view that the speaker has set a precedent for the future and in doing so has undermined his impartiality as the ceann comhlaire [sic] of the Assembly.”