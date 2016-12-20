RHI scandal: Stormont speaker ‘should consider quitting’

The leader of the Ulster Unionists has dubbed Monday’s proceedings in the Assembly a “disaster” for the parliament’s reputation, and suggested the speaker should consider quitting.

It followed bizarre scenes in the chamber of the Assembly on Monday as MLAs were called back off their Christmas recess to hear a statement from Arlene Foster on the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

The speaker at Stormont on Monday as the row over the failed RHI scheme continued

The speaker Robin Newton came under intense pressure on from MLAs who, with what appeared to be a mixture of bafflement and anger, questioned how it was possible that Mrs Foster could address the Assembly as first minister without the backing of her joint ministerial colleague Martin McGuinness.

Mr Newton had ruled that, despite objections, Mrs Foster was permitted to deliver her address to MLAs who had been summoned specially for the occasion.

His handling of the situation came in for criticism, with UUP leader Mike Nesbitt later saying the reputation of devolved politics was in the “sewer” following the chaotic session, and suggesting Mr Newton should use the holidays to consider if he is up to the job of continuing as speaker.

Meanwhile, the SDLP said the speaker’s decision to let Mrs Foster proceed with her statement minus the support of the deputy first minister ran “contrary to the principles of power sharing”, adding: “These actions will be dealt with in due course.”

The Assembly, pictured during a statement from Arlene Foster on the RHI scandal, on December 19, 2016. Other parties had walked out.

At the very outset, five different politicians attempted to voice concerns about the proceedings, despite Mr Newton stating he would accept no points of order at that time.

Moments later, the word “shame” was uttered by a number of MLAs, and the SDLP’s Alex Attwood demanded of the speaker: “You have to explain yourself to the house.”

He was told to resume his seat – as was TUV leader Jim Allister when he declared that Mrs Foster’s pending speech “could not be a ministerial statement, in that it does not have the consent of the joint office on whose behalf it purports to be made”.

The Assembly is meant to be in recess for Christmas from December 10 until January 8, and yesterday’s session had been convened solely for the purpose of shedding some light on the RHI scandal.

Mr Allister said the Assembly’s rules only permit such a special session when a ministerial statement is being made – and not simply a “personal statement” by someone who is not speaking as a minister.

By that stage, Sinn Fein members were making their way out of the chamber, leading UUP MLA Steve Aiken to remark, to a room dominated by DUP MLAs, that “the other half of the government has just walked out”.

Then after just a few minutes the entire session was halted, because Mrs Foster’s speech had only arrived 15 minutes before the start of proceedings and MLAs needed to be given time to look at it.

Once the Assembly reconvened, the speaker attempted to address some of the MLAs’ concerns.

He said that they had all been summoned with the intention that they would hear from both the first and deputy first ministers, not just from Arlene Foster alone.

He added that he would be content for Martin McGuinness – or someone speaking on his behalf – to deliver a separate statement of his own.

Mr Newton added that he had “taken legal and procedural advice” and had “discharged my responsibilities in line with standing orders” – a refrain he repeated many times during proceedings.

The SDLP’s Alex Attwood, his voice raised, told MLAs the point of the office of the first and deputy first minister was that it was supposed to be a joint one, set up under the Good Friday Agreement.

“Where do you have the authority, Mr Speaker? Where do you have the authority to say to the Executive Office to make two statements?” he said.

“You have a duty to explain that to the house, to the people of Northern Ireland and to all those who endorsed the Good Friday Agreement, which established that office.”

Mr Newton (for what was then the fourth time) said that he had “discharged my responsibilities under standing orders”.

He initially said that he had summoned the MLAs under Standing Order 11, which allows the first and deputy first ministers to jointly recall the Assembly.

Mike Nesbitt said the fact Martin McGuinness did not endorse what Mrs Foster was intending to say “invalidates Standing Order 11”.

He asked twice for the speaker to tell him on what basis the session was proceeding.

Upon asking the second time, Mr Nesbitt was told by Mr Newton he was coming close to “challenging the chair’s decisions”, which are supposed to be final.

“No, he is not,” said UUP man Steve Aiken.

“Not even close,” said Alliance’s Naomi Long.

Asked the same question by another MLA, the speaker went on to cite Standing Order 18A, which deals with the details of how oral statements are delivered by ministers.

By then, the bulk of an hour had gone by since the day’s proceedings were opened.

Mr Nesbitt once more spoke up to say: “Mr Speaker, the last 53 minutes have been a disaster for the integrity and reputation of these institutions.”

He called for another adjournment but this was not heeded, and Arlene Foster was called to speak – prompting MLAs to walk out en masse.

By the time Mrs Foster had delivered her speech and moved on to the question-and-answer stage of proceedings, the only people left to quiz her about the RHI debacle were fellow DUP MLAs.

Afterwards, Mr Nesbitt said in a statement: “Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, the reputation of devolution has plummeted from the gutter to the sewer.

“I urge the speaker to reflect over Christmas as to whether he is the man to lead the Assembly in 2017.”