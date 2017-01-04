RHI scandal: time for metaphorical ‘riot and bloody noses’

One of the Province’s minority parties has called for the Stormont Executive to be the subject of a “riot”, and for MLAs to be given a “bloody nose”.

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA for West Belfast, said he wanted to see an election take place following Sinn Fein’s unwillingness to back a full public inquiry into the RHI scandal.

Mr Carroll, one of two People Before Profit members in the Assembly, said: “We cannot allow the Executive to procrastinate on this issue any longer.”

He said in a statement: “Sinn Fein has made it clear that they do not want to see a public inquiry.

“We disagree. We cannot have the establishment investigating the establishment.

“There needs to be a full, public accounting for the RHI debacle.”

He described the Executive as “unsustainable”, adding: “Working-class people, whether they be Protestant, Catholic or neither, should join together to give the Stormont establishment a bloody nose. It’s time for a riot at the ballot box.

“If the first minister doesn’t step down, and Sinn Fein once again fails to bring down the Assembly in the face of corruption, then the gravy train will be allowed to continue. We don’t think this should be allowed to happen.”