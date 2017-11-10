Road closed due to collision

Police are advising motorists to avoid the Brownstown Road area of Portadown near P&G Foods due to a road traffic collision.
The Brownstown Road is closed between Loughgall roundabout and the Northway junction.
There are no more details at present.
