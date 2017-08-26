Road crash victim ‘full of joys of life’

One of two young men who lost their lives following a road collision on Sunday in Co Fermanagh was a self-taught musician with a bright future ahead of him, mourners at his funeral heard yesterday.

Luke Lynch was aged just 22 when he died following the single-vehicle crash on the Clones Road, just a few miles from his home in the village of Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh.

He was laid to rest following his funeral at St Mary’s Church in the village yesterday morning. A second man who died following the collision, 21-year-old Ronan Melarkey, will be laid to rest after his funeral at the same church this afternoon.

In his homily, parish priest Fr Michael King said: “Luke Lynch was full of the joys of life and living. He had just turned 22, had just passed his driving test two short weeks ago.

“He had his job and with his girlfriend he was planning for the future.

“He loved his music – he taught himself to play the guitar. He had his family and friends, and his two best friends Ronan and Conall, making plans for the future, a future which was looking bright and promising until last Sunday evening when everything came to an end.”

“We all knew Luke, we knew his family. He was one of us, one of our family, our community. Luke’s life was part of ours and because he was part of ours we all are wounded by his sudden and tragic death.”