Road reopens after earlier three car collision

A Co Antrim road heading into Belfast which was closed after a three car collision, has now reopened.

The Shore Road, Jordanstown, had been closed at its junction with Station Road following the collision this morning.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

But the latest Tweet from @Trafficwatch NI says: "#CoAntrim earlier 3 veh RTC A2 Shore Road #Newtownabbey at Station Rd R`bout now cleared & traffic returning to normal in area #Carrickfergus".

The collision had a major impact on morning traffic.