Road reopens after fatal crash on A5 shuts route for eight hours

The Omagh to Ballygawley road has reopened after being shut while accident investigators worked at the scene of the fatal two-car collision that claimed the lives of two young GAA players.

The accident happened near the meat factory on the A5 Doogary Road just after 08:00 GMT this morning. The deceased have been named locally as Killian Doherty from Drumquin and Maurice McCloughan from Fintona.

Police have confirmed that traffic control is no longer in place and the road is open.

There were long traffic delays hitting Christmas shoppers on the busy route, which is due to be upgraded to a dual carriageway.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said police were appealing for information about the collision.

“With many people enjoying some time off over the coming Christmas holidays, I am appealing to all road users to exercise caution, as our statistics illustrate that, like any other holiday period, there is an increased risk of collisions,” he added.