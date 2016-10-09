Search

Road reopens after serious crash

Picture - Kevin Scott / Press Eye The scene of a serrious 1 car RTC on the A1 close to Dromore where a car has struck a telegraph pole on October 9th 2016 , Belfast , Northern Ireland Photo by Kevin Scott / Press Eye

Picture - Kevin Scott / Press Eye The scene of a serrious 1 car RTC on the A1 close to Dromore where a car has struck a telegraph pole on October 9th 2016 , Belfast , Northern Ireland Photo by Kevin Scott / Press Eye

0
Have your say

The A1 between Dromore and Hillsborough has reopened after a serious crash in the early hours of this morning.

Component:1.7620827.1476022966, , ,$mergedBody