Road worker killed in accident was ‘Eastern European’

A road worker has died following an accident in Co Armagh.

The man was thought to be laying a new road surface near Forkhill on Wednesday afternoon when he was crushed by a roller.

DUP MLA William Irwin told the News Letter: “I understand the man was of Eastern European descent and worked for FP McCann contractors.

“To think that a man who was out working to provide for his family could lose his life in such a horrific way is very sad indeed.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “I have been told that this man was from Poland and his family are still living there. This is hugely traumatic for everyone involved an my thoughts are with the family.”

Police and the NI Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.