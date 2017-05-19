Roads closed after pedestrian hit in east Belfast

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in east Belfast, according to the Ambulance Service.

The collision has led to a succession of road closures, which are still in place.

The aftermath of the crash.

The condition of the male – and their estimated age – were not known at time of writing.

However, the crash is thought to have been extremely serious.

It happened on the Albertbridge Road at roughly 3.30pm, which was then closed at Woodstock Link (the Mount), Mountpottinger, Short Strand, East Bridge Street and Ravenhill Road.

A green paramedic car attended the scene, as well as an ambulance.

A casualty was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police said motorists should avoid the area.

More details to follow.