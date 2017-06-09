Robinson in huge win for DUP in East Belfast

Gavin Robinson has won a huge victory in East Belfast, returning to Westminster with a much increased majority.
The DUP MP beat the Alliance leader Naomi Long by a margin of more than 8,000 votes, large increase in the majority of 2,500 votes that he had over Ms Long in 2015.
“Wow, what a result,” Mr Robinson told cheering supporters at the count at the Titanic Exhibition centre, just before 3am.
The votes by party were as follows:
DUP 23.917
Alliance 15.443
UUP 1,408
Sinn Fein 894
Green 561
Conservative 446
SDLP 167
Independent 54
