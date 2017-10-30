Rocket launcher snowman image removed from Londonderry window

An image of a snowman armed with a rocket launcher and the message ‘Wishing you an explosive Christmas’ has been removed from the front window of a political party’s HQ in Londonderry’s Bogside.

The painting appeared last week at Junior McDaid House at Chamberlain Street where the Irish Republican Prisoners’ Welfare Association and dissident republican party, Saoradh, are based.

It is understood that it will be replaced by another image highlighting prisoners’ issues.

In a statement on social media, Junior McDaid House said the painting was “dark humour” and had been created to show that “political censorship is alive and well”.

It added: “Junior McDaid House is glad to say Mr Frosty has done his job. Our window display will now reflect the ongoing maltreatment of Irish republican political prisoners.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell had condemned the image of the snowman as “a highly offensive display” which would be condemned “by all right-thinking people”.

He said: “Most people look on Christmas as a family time and republicans are equating it with terrorism.”