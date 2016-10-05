Rod Stewart makes donation to fund set up after Rangers fan dies in bus crash

Singer Rod Stewart has donated cash to a fund set up after a Rangers fan died in a bus crash at the weekend.

The music star - a Celtic supporter - contributed to the fundraising drive in memory of Ryan Baird after getting in touch with former Rangers captain Richard Gough.

File photo dated 01/10/16 of the scene of a bus crash near Bowhouse Prison in Ayrshire, where Rangers fan Ryan Baird died at the weekend

Mr Baird, 39, died after the Nith Valley loyal Rangers supporters’ club bus he was travelling on crashed at Crossroads roundabout on the A76 near to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The fans were travelling to see Rangers play Partick Thistle at Ibrox Stadium when the accident happened at about 1.15pm.

Mr Gough told the Evening Times: “As soon as it happened Rod got in touch with me and said as soon as a fund was set up I was to let him know. Which I did.

“He made a contribution, which is fantastic, which I have thanked him for. He is a good man.”

In Rod’s message to Mr Gough, he said: “At sad times like this we are one big football loving family. RS(Celtic).”

The accident left 18 other people in hospital.

Mr Baird, originally from Northern Ireland, had been living in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway.

His cousin, Louise Evanne Baird, said he was ‘’amazing’’ and would be ‘’sadly missed’’.

His partner, Sarah Hughes, also paid tribute to him, saying he had loved the club.