Ross Hussey MLA to step down on health grounds

UUP Assembly member Ross Hussey is not seeking re-election to the NI assembly due to his "deteriorating health".

A statement issued by the UUP reveals Mr Hussey is currently awaiting surgery and accepts that the period of time required to recover from the surgery will be substantial which would make it difficult for him to manage his constituency.

Ross Hussey MLA said: "I have carefully considered all the options open to me at this time and have decided on reflection I should step back and retire from political life. Anyone who knows me will know I have been suffering from various medical issues which includes the need for 2 replacement knees.

“Like many others I am waiting for my operation. I have to have my right knee replaced and hopefully within 6 months have the second one done. That means a prolonged period of recovery and if elected I would be absent from my desk for an extended period. I do not believe it would be right for me to stand and then 'step back' or have someone co-opted in possibly a short space of time.

“Following a discussion with my family and with the support of my party, the Leader and chief whip, I have decided to retire.

“I have had an opportunity to represent Omagh town as a Councillor for 7 years achieving vice chairmanship of Omagh District Council and I have had the honour of being an MLA for the constituency of West Tyrone for the past almost 6 years.

“I have enjoyed my 12 years of public service. I believe my staff and I have made a difference to the people of this area and I must pay tribute to them for going far beyond any job description to deliver a first class service on a daily basis.

“I am and will always be an Ulster Unionist and I wish my successor and the Party every success in this election and in the future.”

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt said: “I am saddened to hear that Ross has decided to step down. Ross has served his country as member of the RUCR and then continued to serve the community through politics. He has given years of loyal service to the Ulster Unionist Party and to the people of West Tyrone whom he represented. He will be greatly missed by me and the rest of his colleagues in the Assembly group and of course by the people of West Tyrone who he has served so diligently.

“I especially want to thank Ross for his words of support since I became leader of the party and I hope that his health improves so that he can continue to play a role.”