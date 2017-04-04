Row over laneway near Game of Thrones set

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed that it is investigating complaints that a local company has blocked off a public right of way at its premises near Banbridge.

The pathway, known locally as Rosie’s Lane, runs alongside the John Hogg Operational site, which is used as a filming location for hit TV series Game of Thrones.

One local man, who didn’t want to be named, said the lane off the Castlewellan Road was blocked with a new set of gates a few weeks ago.

“This lane is actually on the old Ordnance Survey maps as it used to be the main Castlewellan Road,” he claimed.

“Quite a few people round here would have used the lane, particularly for walking their dogs as it’s a lot safer than walking on the roads.

“It’s a public right of way so they can’t just block it off.”

The disgruntled resident said he’s been told that the matter has been taken up by the council’s legal team.

Another local man who’s not happy with the lane being closed off said: “Most people don’t know this lane exists but it is popular with those who live in the area and some other people come out of Banbridge with their dogs to walk along it.

“Residents here accept a bit of disruption when Game of Thrones is filming on the nearby site and no-one minds that - it’s good to have it here.

“But I don’t see the need to have this pathway closed on a permanent basis, if that’s why they have done it.”

Confirming that the local authority is aware of the dispute, a council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are investigating the issue, however as this is an ongoing case we are unable to comment further.”

The Banbridge Leader contacted John Hogg Operational for comment about the issue. The company hadn’t responded at the time of publication.