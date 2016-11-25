Royal Irish soldiers preparing for Afghanistan deployment in Kabul

Troops from the Royal Irish Regiment are preparing for an eight month tour of duty to Kabul in Afghanistan.

The vast majority of the Shropshire-based regiment’s 600-strong 1st Battalion is recruited from both sides of the Irish border with the remaining 10% of the soldiers coming from a range of Commonwealth countries.

Royal Irish captain Doug Beattie with an Afghan commander in Afghanistan.

Between 2010 and 2011, three Royal Irish troops were killed during the conflict in Afghanistan while serving in the Nad e Ali district of Helmand.