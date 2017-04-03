RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy feeling 'ropey' at Carrick-a-Rede

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy tackled the world-famous rope bridge at Carrick-a-Rede on Monday afternoon.

The television and radio star took in the spectacular sights of the north coast after his RTE Radio 1 show went out live from the Giant's Causeway Visitor's Centre this morning.

All smiles... RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy tackles Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge

A post on The Ryan Tubridy Show Facebook page, published before he crossed the bridge, read: "Feelin' a bit ropey 'bout the bridge... #troubledwater #carrickarede."

And another added: "He's on! Almost looks like he's enjoying it! #carrickarederopebridge#nationaltrust."

There was a Game of Thrones theme in his show this morning as he met direwolves Summer and Greywind.

The Late Late Show presenter also met star surfer, Al Mennie. "We found the Giant from the Causeway! All 6 feet 5 inches of him! Al Mennie, World Class Big Wave Surfer and lifter-upper! (aka Big Red)," he wrote on Facebook.

He was invited by conservation charity National Trust to discover the delights of the Causeway Coast where he got a glimpse into the earth’s most ancient past on a guided walk to the causeway stones, before taking a Sea Safari from Portballintrae across to Ballycastle.

Tubridy is set to broadcast live from Belfast's Europa Hotel on Tuesday morning.