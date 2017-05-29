RUC widow’s plea to ‘deeply insulting’ Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn’s latest remarks over the IRA’s bombing campaign have been branded “deeply insulting” to victims.

The Labour leader has described bombings by the republican terror group as “completely wrong” as they killed civilians, but crucially he failed to condemn attacks on members of the security forces during the Troubles.

The comments have been criticised by June McMullin, who had just given birth to a son when her husband John Proctor, 25, was gunned down by the IRA in the car park of the Mid-Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt in 1981.

She told the News Letter: “I would like to ask Jeremy Corbyn if he thought my husband was a legitimate target for the IRA. He was off-duty and in plain clothes when he was murdered; how can that be justified?

“He put on that uniform to serve the community and combat terrorism.”

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United stated: “In essence Jeremy Corbyn subscribes to Provo policy that members of the RUC/PSNI, army, Prison Service, Met Police and others were ‘legitimate targets’.”