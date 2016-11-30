Sadness after sudden death of 18-year-old in Tyrone

A community is in mourning following the sudden death of a young woman in County Tyrone.

Clare McSorley, an 18-year-old GAA player from the Omagh area, passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

A former student at Drumragh Integrated College, her GAA club paid tribute to her in a statement.

Drumragh Sarsfields GAC said: “Tragedy has befallen our club with the tragic loss of our beautiful young playing member, Clare McSorley. We extend our deepest sympathy, prayers and support to Jackie, Tommy, Ellen and Orla.

“Drumragh GAC offer its support to all members and friends of Clare at this difficult time.”

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan described it as a “sad, difficult, painful loss for the parents, siblings, family and friends of young Clare McSorley whose life was tragically cut short at such a young age.”

He added: “It’s difficult to find words when we hear of such tragic and heartbreaking circumstances.

“My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the young girls family, friends, GAA team mates and community.”

Following the tragic news, friends and family have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the devastating news.

She has been described in tributes those who knew her as a ‘beautiful’, ‘amazing person’ who made everyone’s day ‘brighter’.

Drumragh Sarsfields GAC has announced a memorial service, saying: “The club would want to offer its support to all members – young and old – who knew Clare and to express this by way of a short service of reflection.”

The service is due to take place tonight (Wednesday, November 30) at 7pm in the clubrooms.