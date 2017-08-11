Residents facing evacuation from high-rise London flats have said safety concerns were “ignored for decades”.

Investigations revealed 224 homes at four blocks in south London may be unsafe with the gas supply to Ledbury Towers, in Peckham, cut off on Thursday.

Danielle Giblin, 33, said her mother, who has lived in Bromyard House for almost 40 years, broke down in tears after being told she must leave.

Salon owner Ms Giblin told the Press Association: “My parents have just retired, paid rent all these years, worked their whole lives and not got a home now.

“I’ve lived here all my life.But I’m much more concerned about their safety. They’re in shock.”

Southwark Council said it knows the move is “inconvenient” to those living in the Peterchurch, Bromyard, Skenfirth and Sarnsfield blocks, but it is “not willing to take any risks”.

Residents said they were instructed to move out within “the next few weeks”, to temporary accommodation, and have been told they can shower at a nearby leisure centre.

Hannan Majid, who lives on the 12th floor of Bromyard, said the building was riddled with fissures “large enough to drop books through”.

The documentary filmmaker, who has two young daughters, said: “There’s draughts and if someone’s smoking it comes right through.Flames and smoke would come through them, what does that mean for ‘compartmentalisation’ if the building catches fire?

“The council said they are normal but this is not normal. People have been complaining and ignored about this for decades.”