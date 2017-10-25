‘Safety should be main priority for minibus operators’: Federation of Passenger Transport NI

The Federation of Passenger Transport NI (FPT) has said the priority for all transport providers “should be the safety of their passengers” and “compliance with legislation”.

The FPT legally challenged what it called the “lack of clarification” over licence requirements for minibus drivers, but insists the legal necessity for drivers to sit a test – and to attain a Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) – remains in place. The FPT opposes any exemptions for not-for-profit organisations “on the basis of compliance”.

Chief executive Karen Magill was commenting in response to calls for community volunteers to be allowed to continue driving minibuses without upgrading their licence.

Those opposed to any change in how the current legislation is being interpreted claim services will be decimated as most volunteer-reliant organisations and charities could not afford the cost of putting drivers through the additional driving test – typically between £700 and £1,000.

However, Ms Magill said: “We would expect that all operators would ensure that they know what the laws requires of them and what is necessary to operate and run their transport services safely and compliantly.

“As far as the requirements for minibus driver licences is concerned, the relevant legislation which sets out the requirements for minibuses is Regulation 5(8) of the Motor Vehicles (Driving Licenses) Regulations (NI) 1996. It is not new legislation and has not changed. The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has now issued guidance to the industry on this particular legislation and this quite clearly sets out the legal position for minibus drivers and it clearly reflects the position set out in the legislation.

“The DfI has received legal advice regarding the clarification of the legislation which is why the guidance is now being consulted on. It would seem though that there are some sections of the transport community who have chosen to ignore this clarification.”

The DfI has said it will clarify the legal position at the end of this month, having previously said that any licensing changes would not come into effect before January 1, 2018.

Ms Magill has questioned whether those who continue to drive minibuses, having had the legal requirements “set out clearly for them,” should be asking whether the Department for Infrastructure “had the authority to allow” the exemption.

“It also beggars belief that there are those who are questioning the legal requirements especially when they have been clarified in the guidance and when the DfI has consistently advised these operators and drivers to do their own due diligence into their own responsibilities and liabilities regarding this legislation,” she said.

Ms Magill went on to say: “It is very concerning that there are some operators who have chosen to say that this clarification of existing legislation will stop them providing services because of the cost of training drivers. We believe that the most important change this clarification will bring is to ensure improved safety for passengers as drivers will have to do the appropriate driving test and receive annual revision training to maintain their driving skills. You cannot put a cost on a life. It should also be remembered that the Community Transport operators receive funding from the DfI through the Rural Transport Fund to provide these services.”

A number of Assembly answers last year revealed that some community transport organisations received significant public funding to provide services.

The figures show that, for the three years between 2013 and 2016, Fermanagh Community Transport received more than £1.4 million, while North Coast Community Transport received around £1.7 million.