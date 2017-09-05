Sam McBride: Stormont process going backwards – no deadline and no talks

At first glance, James Brokenshire’s statement yesterday was a continuation of his minimalist approach to the devolution crisis in Northern Ireland – doing the bare minimum at any point and never making any sudden daring move.

On closer reflection, his words conveyed something much grimmer than even the idea that Northern Ireland’s government-less state will simply limp on.

For, after several deadlines set by the secretary of state were sailed through prior to the summer break, there is now not only no deadline but no talks process of any sort.

Instead, Mr Brokenshire has been reduced to asking the parties to talk – and suggesting to them that those talks should be conducted behind closed doors, rather than through the media.

The gulf between the DUP and Sinn Fein has widened to such an extent over recent weeks that one Stormont source last night suggested that Mr Brokenshire is now actually scared of even starting a talks process himself lest it implodes within an hour.

That does not mean that there is a complete lack of sympathy for Mr Brokenshire at Stormont. While many in the DUP and Sinn Fein are, for opposing reasons, frustrated with Mr Brokenshire’s restrained approach to the situation, some in the smaller parties at Stormont recognise the unenviable nature of his position.

If the DUP and Sinn Fein have set out fundamentally opposing positions on an Irish language act, as they have done, to the extent that a resolution would be impossible without one of them backing down, there is a limit to what any referee in a talks process could achieve.

Added to that is the sense that Sinn Fein is now far less committed to the speedy return of Stormont, not least because it has seen how collapsing devolution in January was one of the most popular – and electorally rewarding – policies it has implemented for years.

That sense was reinforced last week when it took less than 90 minutes for Michelle O’Neill to reject out of hand a DUP compromise proposal which, although not as far as she would have liked, would have led to significant unease within the DUP if it had been accepted.

It would seem that with each week that passes the chances of Stormont returning this year are going backwards.

Mr Brokenshire demonstrably has no desire to step in and assume direct responsibility for all public services in Northern Ireland via direct rule from Westminster.

But if the current trajectory is maintained, that appears to be the only logical outcome, even if the exact moment when devolution is formally declared dead remains uncertain.