San Marino releases extra 500 tickets for Northern Ireland fans

Football authorities in San Marino have allocated a further 500 tickets for Northern Ireland fans ahead of Friday night’s World Cup qualifier in the Italian principality.

Demand from the Green and White Army outstripped the initial 2,000 tickets offered by the host country – leaving hundreds of fans who had booked flights and accommodation relying on the goodwill of the San Marino football association.

Those travelling without a ticket will be able to purchase one from a temporary ticket office being set up within walking distance of the 6,664-seat capacity San Marino Stadium.

A statement on the IFA website said: “These will cost €20 each and fans will be accommodated in Sector C2 of San Marino Stadium in Tribuna Nord. Payment can only be made by cash and credit/debit cards will not be accepted. Details of where these can be purchased will be released next week.”

The statement adds: “Please note that supporters hoping to buy tickets on the day of the game will have to bring identification in the form of a passport or driving licence.”

Northern Ireland also take on the Czech Republic in Belfast next Monday (September 4) in front of a sell-out crowd at the National Stadium Windsor Park.

A further glamour tie will take place in Belfast on October 5 when Northern Ireland host World Cup holders Germany.

With tickets for both games priced at a record high of £45-£60 (for those who are not part of the block booking scheme) fans will have to dig deep to meet the cost of what has been a very promising campaign to date.

Anyone requiring further information about tickets for the San Marino game is asked to email tickets@irishfa.com