Sandy Row party goes ahead after funding withheld by council

A pre-bonfire children’s street party in the Sandy Row area of Belfast has taken place despite the city council withholding its funding.

The local community, Orange Order and three DUP representatives made financial donations to ensure the event took place – after council officers deemed some aspects of the bonfire celebrations made it inappropriate to pledge any financial support as part of the council’s community safety programme.

In a joint statement, councillors Lee Reynolds and Graham Craig and Christopher Stalford MLA, said: “We were shocked and appalled by the reckless and heartless decision of Belfast council officials to withdraw funding for the children’s street party to be hosted in Sandy Row today.

“We have taken this issue up with officials, but given the timing we all have made a donation towards the party so that it can go ahead.”

The withdrawal of funding led to a number of local residents venting their anger on social media.

One said: “Have to say how proud I am of the Sandy Row community & the wider PUL (Protestant/unionist/loyalist) family for pulling together.

“Thanks to Orange hall & others for their offers of support to make the party happen. The children’s fun day will go ahead & the bonfire will happen.

“The only thing this decision from City Council & Sinn Fein has done is strengthen our resolve.”

Another resident posted a message on Facebook saying: “Everyone knows the bonfire site has been well managed. No asb (anti-social behaviour) or dumping we are proud to say the council praised the bonfire.”

When news of the funding withdrawal was announced on Monday, Mr Stalford wrote to council officials posing a number of questions about the controversial decision, including: “Who made the decision to withdraw the funding from the above-named event?; on what basis was the decision made?; why was the decision communicated to the organisers just over 24 hours before their event was due to take place?”

The request for information concluded: “I have to tell you that the local people in Sandy Row are absolutely aghast at the decision that has been taken and feel very saddened and offended.

“Many have drawn the conclusion that council officialdom is bending to the will of one, anti-unionist political party in the city hall.”

A spokeswoman for Belfast City Council said: “Funding is currently being withheld, awaiting further discussion with elected members.”