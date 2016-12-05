Santa has giant shoes to fill

Santa is used to being the main man anywhere he goes – but he had some giant shoes to fill when he stopped off at one of the North Coast’s most popular attractions.

Father Christmas visited the Giant’s Causeway, home of Finn McCool, for a much needed break before the festive rush!

When most of us are looking forward to some time off work and a break from school, he’ll be making lists, checking them twice and loading his sleigh for a whirlwind trip around the world.

But Santa needs a holiday too – and this year he decided to visit the site of the famous stones!

Of course Santa has been many times to houses across the Causeway Coast and Glens, but this was his first ever visit to the World Heritage Attraction.

And he loved his time on the North Coast so much that he decided to stay on a little longer – and even do some work!

He’s already made public appearances in Ballymoney, Limavady, Coleraine, Dungiven and Ballycastle.

His tour of the region will finish at Portstewart on December 10th when he turns on the lights there

He’s due to leave the region that day and return to the North Pole just in time to oversee final preparations for Christmas Eve.