Scammers target Amazon customers

Scammers are targeting Amazon customers in Northern Ireland with fraudulent emails designed to glean bank their details.

Thousands of customers have received fraudulent emails telling them their “Amazon.com order cannot be shipped”.

The email tells the customer that they will not be able to take delivery of the order unless they confirm their details by clicking on a link contained within the message.

If clicked on, the link takes the customer to what appears to be an official page and asks them to confirm their name, address and bank details.

Amazon.co.uk says it will never ask customers for details including a National Insurance Number, bank account, credit card PIN or passwords.

Amazon has also set-up a dedicated page to help customers identify spoof emails.

The scam comes at the time millions of people will be shopping online for Christmas presents.