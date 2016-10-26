School bus involved in collision in Banbridge

Police are in attendance at the scene of a traffic collision in Banbridge.
It is understood the collision has occurred at the junction between the Downshire Road and Downshire Place.
According to reports on social media the incident involved a school bus and a car.
DUP MLA Carla Lockhart posted: “Folks it was a collision between a car and bus, everyone is ok! No kids hurt. Will be cleared very soon.”
Reports also claim that a number of roads in the area are closed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.