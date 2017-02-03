School mates plan Anfield tribute for Reece

A Coleraine schoolboy who died in a road tragedy last year is to be remembered at the home of Premier League giants Liverpool FC.

Pupils from Loreto College launched a campaign of fundraising in memory of their much-loved friend and classmate, Reece Meenan.

Loreto College year 10 pupils who were close friends of Reece Meenan are presented with a donation by Jamie Selfridge, treasurer of Bertie Peacocks FC, to facilitate a memorial plaque for Reece at Anfield. INCR 06-703-CON

The year 10 group decided to raise enough money so that Reece’s life could be commemorated in the new landscaped area of the stand as part of the Anfield Forever project. The 13-year-old was a passionate Liverpool supporter, so his friends felt that this would be the ideal tribute to him.

Assisted by head of RE Siobhan McCarry, Reece’s form tutor Rionagh Kirby and classroom assistant Karen Lagan, students held a cookie sale to begin their fundraising, generously supported by Tesco, Coleraine, who provided the treats free of charge when they heard the story behind it.

The boys raised an impressive £390 - a huge step towards their target of £500. On learning about this, Jamie Selfridge, treasurer of Bertie Peacocks Football Club, contacted the college. He was so impressed by the efforts that on behalf of the club, he wished to “make up” the remainder of their target. As the funds raised had subsequently increased to £400, Mr Selfridge was kind enough to present the boys with a cheque for £100 on behalf of Bertie Peacocks FC. Reece had been a former player with Bertie Peacocks, and some of his friends still play for them .

Meeting with the boys, Mrs McCarry, Ms Kirby and principal Michael James, Mr Selfridge told them how impressed he was by the team spirit shown by their efforts: the very spirit which they always try to encourage in their players, and praised them on their endeavours to set the memorial up in Anfield for their friend.

He thought it was a very fitting and appropriate way to remember Reece, as he had been such a football fan.

Mr James paid tribute to Mr Selfridge and Bertie Peacocks FC for this very generous gesture, and again congratulated the boys and their teachers on this “wonderful, fitting tribute to their much-missed classmate Reece”.

Previoulsy, pupils released 130 red balloons to mark what would have been Reece’s 14th birthday on December 5.