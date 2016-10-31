School pupils warned that council is cracking down on anti-social behaviour

Parents/guardians of young people who attend schools in the Belfast City Council area have been warned that the local authority will be cracking down on anti-social behaviour over the Halloween break.

The council’s correspondence, which was sent to all post-primary schools in the city, states: “Dear parents, please be aware that Belfast City Council’s Community Safety Unit will be carrying out patrols of local parks and meeting points across the city over Halloween and mid-term break. They will do this to help reduce antisocial behaviour, and the negative impact it can have on local communities.

“The council will work closely with the PSNI to reduce on-street drinking and to confiscate alcohol.

“For more information or to speak to a Community Safety Officer please call the council on 028 9027 0469 or you can also visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/communitysafety”