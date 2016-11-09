Schoolboy (9) gets early Christmas present from council

A local council has given a nine-year-old schoolboy an early Christmas present, by agreeing to upgrade the festive lights in his village.

Ross Campbell, a P6 pupil at Moira Primary School, wrote to Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots in February this year about the state of Moira’s lights compared to those in other towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

The DUP man passed Ross’s correspondence on to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and later followed up on the issue with staff at the local authority, who have now replied detailing their plans for improving the Christmas lights in the village.

“I thought over the past few years that lots of the other towns and cities like Belfast, Lurgan, Banbridge have better lights than Moira so that’s why I wrote my letter,” Ross explained.

He recently received a reply from Heather Moore, the council’s Director of Environmental Services.

The council’s letter confirms that:

• additional lights will be put in place;

• upgrading on the lighting will also be provided;

• the lighting will be updated incrementally across the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.

“I was very happy when Heather sent the letter to me. I am proud of where I live and I hope that the new lights will bring more visitors to Moira,” Ross added.

His proud dad, Bill Campbell, said his son was “fed up” with the appearance of the Christmas lights in Moira, and rather than complaining about it had decided to write letters asking for more funding for better lights.

“Despite there being obvious funding concerns and a bit of ‘to-ing and fro-ing’, Ross recently received a letter confirming that funding has been made available to improve the lights in Moira this year,” Bill said. “I am very proud that he saw an issue and wished to act on it. It’s also great to see a sense of civic pride in my son, who loves living in Moira.”

Mr Poots said he was “very pleased” that the council had responded so positively to Ross’s letter.

“Ross didn’t think Moira was getting a fair deal and so he took it upon himself to challenge that and I’m glad he was successful and managed to get a better outcome for Moira.

“I think everyone will be grateful for Ross’s intervention,” the DUP representative commented.