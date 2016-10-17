Schoolgirls’ conditions after Banbridge collision not thought to be life-threatening

The two schoolgirls who were injured after being knocked down by a car in Banbridge on Monday afternoon are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

One child was taken to Craigavon Hospital with minor injuries while the second was brought to Royal Victoria Children’s Hospital for assessment. Her condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The Scarva Road has been closed in both directions after the incident.