Scottish man found not guilty of threatening NI prosecutor Barra McGrory

A man has been found not guilty of sending a death threat to Northern Ireland's director of public prosecutions.

Gordon Galloway went on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court over a comment posted on Facebook under a story about Barra McGrory QC.

Defence lawyer Keith Tuck said his client did not deny writing the message, reportedly "death ... plain and simple", but that it was in reply to another comment on the thread and was not meant as a death threat.

Speaking after the case, Mr Tuck said: "His position throughout was that he accepted he sent the message but that it was misunderstood and not a death threat.

"The sheriff concluded in the end that she couldn't be satisfied that he'd meant to do that.

"She found that he sent the message, and he never denied it, but he didn't intend it to be a death threat, it's been misinterpreted."

He added: "He was delighted, it's been a big strain for him because it's a serious charge which could've had serious repercussions for him, so he was relieved at the end of it."