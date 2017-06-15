Scottish Tories lambast SNP over murdered soldiers

The Scottish Conservative Party has lambasted the Scottish National Party (SNP) for failing to support IRA victims – ahead of a meeting with families of three murdered soldiers today.

The three fusiliers were murdered by the IRA in Belfast in 1971.

Dougald McCaughey and brothers John and Joseph McCaig were off duty in a bar when IRA members lured them to meet girls.

Instead, they shot them on the outskirts of north Belfast.

Three Scottish Soldiers campaign director Kris McGurk said the families are due to meet the Scottish Conservative Party today, after being disappointed by the SNP.

In February Scottish first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon made a written apology to the families after SNP MSP John Mason suggested the IRA killers were “Irish freedom fighters”.

The families requested a meeting with Ms Sturgeon, but she passed them to her Minister For Veterans, Keith Brown.

They asked him to request information from British and Irish authorities on the suspects for a private legal action against the IRA suspects. However, he has now refused to do so.

“Surprisingly, Mr Brown has told the families that it is a matter for Westminster not Holyrood,” Mr McGurk said.

However, Scottish Tories have voiced support for the campaign.

Ahead of his meeting with the families, Scottish Conservative veterans spokesman Maurice Corry MSP said: “The families of these men are understandably furious at the response of the SNP on this.

“The initial remarks by John Mason were a disgrace, and the lack of condemnation from the SNP was astonishing.

“I’m happy to meet with these campaigners and hear more about what they are hoping to achieve. We cannot allow their deaths to have been in vain.”

A Scottish government spokesman said Ms Sturgeon and Mr Brown had described the murders as “deplorable” and said it is “deeply disappointing” no one has been brought to justice.

“Keith Brown met the campaign earlier this year – but it is not for any government to become involved in private legal action or to intervene in any police investigation,” he added.

• The latest target for the legal action is £25,000; www.crowdjustice.com/case/three-scottish-soldiers/

Cheques payable to ‘The Three Scottish Soldiers Fund’ can be sent to McCue & Partners, 4th Floor, 158 Buckingham Palace Rd, London.