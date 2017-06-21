Scouts go to aid of injured man

Four quick-thinking Scouts from Tandragee have been praised for their actions in helping rescue an injured walker in the Mourne Mountains.

Mark Grant, Paul Reader, Matthew McTurk and Aidan Nesbitt, all aged 15, were on a hike on Saturday when they encountered the man.

The boys are members of the explorers section of 1st Tandragee Scout Group and were practising for their Diamond Award.

Joanne Alexander, the boys’ section leader, said, “They used their scarves to secure his leg, as they had been taught in First Aid classes, and then made a stretcher out of their rucksacks. The place where they were had no phone or radio connection so they carried him to an area where there was a signal and phoned the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team from there.

“We are all so proud of them, they are really good lads. It’s nice to know that what we have taught them has sunk in and it’s nice for people to see that there are good young people out there.”

The rescued man, who broke his ankle in the fall, has also been in contact with the Scouts and the rescue team to thank them for getting him down, adding that with the heat and narrow path it “was no easy job”.

The Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson said, “What a great story of Scouts doing what they do best! Brilliant work and great credit to the team of Scout leaders who clearly taught the lads so well.”