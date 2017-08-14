Sea border proposal ‘could unravel the peace process’, says Donaldson

A sea border between the island of Ireland and Great Britain is “the most realistic solution” to deal with customs issues post-Brexit, an Irish politician has claimed.

Dublin North-West TD Noel Rock, a member of the ruling Fine Gael party, said he believed the Irish Sea frontier was the “only genuine answer” to prevent the economic and poltical difficulties a “hard” land border would create.

However, the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the opposite was true – that a sea border could “potentially unravel the entire peace process,” and added: “There isn’t a chance the unionists would go along with this.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan radio show yesterday morning, Mr Rock he believed a sea border would be acceptable to unionists “if we have a mature, sensible grown up approach” to the negotiations.

“Unfortunately the situation poses compromises no matter which way we decide to implement a solution. What I can say is that this is probably the most realistic solution that’s being put forward. I think it is one of the solutions on the table.

“I think people need to understand and respect that while Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland is also part of a Union – the European Union.”

Mr Rock added: “Our biggest fear is that any potential solution to this problem could threaten the peace process, and I think what we want to see is a protection of the peace process – no economic border and a retention of the common travel area. Obviously we want the closest possible trading relationship with the UK.”

Asked how any new arrangements could threaten the peace process, Mr Rock said: “It is quite clear that the harder a border is, the more there is a risk of inflaming tensions I suppose, on both sides, and we want to avoid that wherever possible.

“I think it is fair to say that while there will be a political border between Ireland and the UK, as far as we are concerned there should not be an economic border on this island.”

Mr Donaldson said his Fine Gael counterpart’s party leader, Leo Varadkar, had already ruled out a sea border option.

“The taoiseach has said that proposal is off the table. He made it very clear when we met with him in Belfast last Friday that the current Irish Government is not going to pursue the proposal of a border in the Irish Sea, precisely because it would be destabilising, it would undermine the peace process and it would drive a cart and horse through the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.”

“It would potentially unravel the entire peace process. There isn’t a chance the unionists would go along with this. There isn’t a chance the British Government would go along with this, so it is a non starter.”

Mr Donaldson said Northern Ireland exported four times more goods to Great Britain than the Republic – so protecting the trading link with GB was more important.

“It is all very well for Noel to talk about a border in the Irish Sea, but 73% of the goods that come in and out of Belfast port go to Great Britain. The idea that we would want to put a customs border between one part of the United Kingdom and the other, the place where we do most of our trade...it would be disastrous for our economy.”