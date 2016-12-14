Search underway at Ballintoy Harbour for missing Catherine Johnston

Police and the family of missing 39-year-old Catherine Johnston are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Catherine, who is described as being approximately 5ft 9ins tall, average build with light brown shoulder length hair went missing from the East Belfast area yesterday.

Ballintoy Harbour

Inspector Sammy McConnell said: “A white Seat Leon car, which we believe Catherine was driving has been found in the Ballintoy Harbour area. “There is currently a joint police and coastguard search underway.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw this white Seat Leon car travelling between Belfast and the North Coast or anyone who has any information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 889 13/12/16.”