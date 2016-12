A 48-year-old man from the Dunmurry area was arrested earlier today by detectives investigating the murder of 43-year-old Joe Reilly on October 20.

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

The scene in Poleglass after Joe Reilly is murdered

Last week a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with his murder.

Mr Reilly was shot a number of times by gunmen in his Glenwood Court home in the Poleglass area.