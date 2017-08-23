Second Fermanagh road victim ‘an outstanding young man’

A 21-year-old man who passed away in hospital on Tuesday following a car crash on Sunday that also claimed the life of 22-year-old, was “an outstanding young man”.

Ronan Melarkey, described as a “talented footballer”, was left in a critical condition after the single-vehicle collision in Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh and has now, sadly, passed away.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Luke Lynch, died at the scene. A third man, also aged in his 20s, was hurt in the collision on the Clones Road but police say his injuries are not life threatening.

Mr Melarkey was a footballer with Lisnaskea Rovers. His club paid tribute after news of his death emerged.

A club spokesperson said: “Ronan had a very easy going manner and great personality. He brought the best out of the players he played with. He will be greatly missed by his Rovers team mates and everyone at the club.”

His former school, St Eugene’s, Roslea, also paid tribute, saying: “Ronan was an outstanding young man, who contributed greatly to all aspects of life in St Eugene’s College.”

Mr Melarkey had played at youth level for Ballinamallard United FC. In a statement, the club said: “Ronan had an infectious personality and was extremely popular with both coaches and his fellow players.”

Mr Lynch, meanwhile, was also described as a talented sportsman. His GAA club, Newtownbutler First Fermanagh’s, said: “He was a modest, talented, quiet and all round really nice lad.”

Mr Lynch will be laid to rest tomorrow after his funeral at St Mary’s Church, Newtownbutler.

The deaths in Fermanagh bring the total number of people to have lost their lives on Northern Ireland roads this year to 37.