Second man now facing murder quiz after woman's car crash death

Detectives investigating the murder of Natasha Carruthers in a crash in Derrylin at the weekend have made a second arrest

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “The 20 year old man was arrested in the Maguiresbridge area today. A 40 year old man arrested yesterday remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries. "

He said they now believe "a second vehicle was involved in the collision that cost Natasha her life and our enquiries to date have led us to conclude that the collision should now be regarded as murder".



“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Newbridge Road area of Derrylin between 11.00pm and 12 midnight on the night of Saturday, 7 October," added Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan.

"Did you see the car Natasha was travelling in, a blue Corsa - registration TLZ 8330? Or did you see any other vehicles travelling at speed on the route at around the time of the crash?

We would also like anyone with dashcam footage that could help the investigation to please get in touch with us. Detectives can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1852 07/10/17.”

Crash victim Natasha was full of happiness, funeral service told