Search

Second pilot boat delivered to Belfast

The two new pilot boats at Belfast Harbour

The two new pilot boats at Belfast Harbour

Belfast Harbour has been boosted by the delivery of a second pilot boat.

The latest arrival, the ‘Ben Madigan’ joins the ‘Captain Michael Evans’ – named in honour of the company’s Deputy Harbour Master killed in the Cork air disaster.

The harbour said the vessels – a £2 million investment – are playing a vital role in servicing the significantly larger cargo and cruise vessels which regularly call.

Trevor Anderson, Belfast Harbour’s Operations Director, said: “With 23 million tonnes passing through the port annually and a record cruise season this year, it’s great to be able to launch a second, best-in-class pilot boat into service.

“This additional boat has again been developed to meet the Harbour’s specific 24/7 needs and we’re delighted to have been able to source the vessel from a local supplier – RedBay Boats from Co Antrim.”