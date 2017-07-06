Second pilot boat delivered to Belfast

Belfast Harbour has been boosted by the delivery of a second pilot boat.

The latest arrival, the ‘Ben Madigan’ joins the ‘Captain Michael Evans’ – named in honour of the company’s Deputy Harbour Master killed in the Cork air disaster.

The harbour said the vessels – a £2 million investment – are playing a vital role in servicing the significantly larger cargo and cruise vessels which regularly call.

Trevor Anderson, Belfast Harbour’s Operations Director, said: “With 23 million tonnes passing through the port annually and a record cruise season this year, it’s great to be able to launch a second, best-in-class pilot boat into service.

“This additional boat has again been developed to meet the Harbour’s specific 24/7 needs and we’re delighted to have been able to source the vessel from a local supplier – RedBay Boats from Co Antrim.”