Second son dies on same stretch of road near Newry

A motorcyclist who died following a collision near Newry on Saturday was killed less than half a mile from where his brother lost his life in a lorry crash 12 years ago.

Neil Stewart’s motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the main Tandragee to Newry Road around 7pm on Saturday evening.

His wife Sandra, who was a pillion passenger, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Stewart, who was in his 40s, lost his brother Howard Stewart when his lorry overturned on the same stretch of road just north of Jerretspass in June 2005.

The Stewart family is closely associated with the Markethill Festival, Markethill Horse and Pony Driving Club and the John Hunter Accordion Band in Mountnorris.

DUP MLA William Irwin said the second road tragedy to affect the Stewart family has caused “immeasurable” grief.

The Newry & Armagh representative said: “This is an awful tragedy and here we have yet another family plunged into grief due to a fatality on our road.

“This sadly is not the first road fatality the Stewart family have suffered and that only adds immeasurably to the grief for the family.

“The Stewarts have contributed so much to the life of Markethill with [Neil’s parents] Betty and Jim so dedicated to the festival in the town every year and this awful accident brings again into sharp focus the very real dangers on our roads.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Gareth Wilson, also expressed his deepest sympathy, and added: “My thoughts are also with the late Mr Stewart’s wife as she remains in hospital and I do hope and pray that she makes a full recovery.”

UUP councillor Jim Speers said the news was “hard to take in”.

He said: “It is an absolute tragedy and it is horrendous to think what his mother and father, and wider family circle are going through.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Tandragee Road and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Newry or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1277 of 30/09/17.

Around eight hours after the fatal crash near Newry, pedestrian Stephen Wilkinson, 26, was struck by a car and killed in Cookstown’s Chapel Street.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old man who was injured in an east Belfast road collision last Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries. Steven Sunstrum died on Saturday in hospital.

The crash occurred at the junction of the Castlereagh and Upper Knockbreda Roads around 9.45pm and police are appealing for witnesses.