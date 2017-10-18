Secretary of State James Brokenshire sets deadline for establishing Executive

Secretary of State James Brokenshire has said the absolute final date for establishing an Executive for a budget was the week commencing November 6.

Addressing the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, Mr Brokenshire said if no deal was evident by then he would need to begin the legislation process for the week beginning October 30 at Westminster.

He said legislating for a budget from London did not "denote" direct rule, but repeated "we're on a glide path to more Westminster intervention" and setting a budget was a significant step toward it.

