Sectarian graffiti sprayed outside Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium

Sectarian graffiti has been scrawled on wall outside Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

The words ‘ORANGE SCUM’ were spray painted on to a wall near the ground’s Harrison Drive by vandals. The club have been made aware of the graffiti and have organised for it to be removed.

Rangers are set to welcome Dunfermline Athletic to Ibrox on Wednesday evening in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

A spokesman for Rangers said: “This kind of unacceptable behaviour has no place in civilised society.”