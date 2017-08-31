Senior police officer to give evidence at trainee accountant's inquest

A senior officer is to give evidence to an inquest into the death of a trainee accountant who suffered head injuries in Northern Ireland.

Mairead McCallion, 36, was found hurt at a flat in Omagh, Co Tyrone, and died the following day in February 2014. A criminal case against a suspect was dramatically dropped by prosecutors.

The inquest is due to get under way in September and PSNI Chief Superintendent Karen Baxter will be the first witness, a barrister for the Coroner's Service said.

Counsel Philip Henry was briefing coroner Paddy McGurgan before proceedings begin in Omagh.

Legal representatives also said 3,700 pages of documents had recently been disclosed.

A lawyer said: "War And Peace by Tolstoy is 1,200 pages and that took me nine months to read so I am expecting it is going to take a while to digest that."

The coroner responded: "I don't want to disadvantage anyone but you may get reading Mr Wilson is all I can say to you because we have a week and a day really to go through it."

Ms McCallion died from bleeding on the brain at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

A man was initially charged with murder but the case was shelved after prosecutors raised concerns about inconclusive medical evidence.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the evidence did not meet the test for prosecution.

The case was also reviewed by the Police Ombudsman's office, which recommended two police officers be disciplined for their handling of it.