‘Serial sexual predator’ jailed for assaulting woman

A Co Antrim man described in court as a “serial sexual predator” was today (Friday) jailed for 16 months for sexually assaulting a woman in Belfast City Centre.

Samuel Shannon (53), of Glenlough Road, Ballymoney, pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order (SOPO) and also admitted a charge of sexual assault.

Belfast Crown Court heard that a CCTV operator at Musgrave PSNI station observed an “intoxicated female” walking along Donegall Square South.

The court was told she had been out with friends at a 40th birthday on the evening of December 5, 2015 and had consumed eight glasses of wine before becoming separated and ended up on her own.

Prosecution lawyer David Russell said the police CCTV operator was “obviously concerned for her’’ because of her intoxication and decided to follow her on camera.

The court watched the CCTV footage which showed Samuel Shannon walk past the woman before he turned around and followed her.

The short clip showed Shannon picking up her trailing scarf, putting his arm around her shoulder and walking off with her.

Mr Russell said the footage showed Shannon “place his hand on her buttocks and touch her, and moving his hand back and forth”.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC was told the CCTV operator alerted police who immediately went to the scene. Shannon was identified as a registered sex offender.

Mr Russell said the victim told police that Shannon made a remark to her about performing a lewd act on him.

“It is clear that this was deeply embarrassing for the lady particularly because of her intoxication which left her vulnerable to this attack.”

The prosecution lawyer described Shannon as a “persistent recidivist” with a “substantial criminal record”.

The court heard Shannon has 77 previous convictions of which 19 were for acts of indecency and the probation service had assessed him as a “high likelihood of reoffending”.

A defence barrister told the court that Shannon now accepted his guilt, despite a contrary submission to a probation officer, adding: “My instructions today are that he does accept that what he did was wrong and takes full responsibilty for what he did.”

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC described Shannon as a “serial predatory sexual offender” who previously breached the terms of a suspended sentence and also a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He said Shannon could have “caused more harm if he had not been stopped by the quick police reaction”.

The judge jailed Shannon for a total of two years and eight months, saying 16 months would be spent in custody and a further 16 months on supervised licence following his release.

Shannon also received an 18 month current sentence for sexual assault and Judge Miller QC said he was extending a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for a further five years from the date of sentence.