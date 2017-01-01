Series of road accidents over new year period

The Dunsilly Road in Antrim was closed for a large part of New Year’s Day following a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened close to the Dunsilly Hotel on Sunday morning and was initially reported as “serious”.

Two men were taken to hospital after the collision though neither sustained life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

Diversions were in place for most of the day before the road reopened at around 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, the driver of a car which flipped onto its roof in Co Londonderry is lucky to be alive said police.

The one-vehicle crash happened in the Ballyronan area in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Police and Ambulance Service personnel found the vehicle on its roof in the middle of the road after reports of a traffic collision.

There was no sign of the driver or passengers when police arrived at the scene. However, police say he was later located and arrested for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Following the incident police have renewed their warning to motorists not to drink and drive.

Another road accident took place on New Year’s Eve in Co Fermanagh.

The two-vehicle collision took place at the Lisnaskea Road, Derrylinn on Saturday morning.

Delays were experienced but there were no reports of serious injuries.

There was a further road accident on Friday on the Sydenham bypass involving multiple vehicles.

Up to four vehicles were involved in the crash on the road in the Bangor direction.

There were no reports of serious injuries and traffic police were praised by Trafficwatch NI for their fast action in clearing the road.

Despite tragedies, 2016 was one of the safest years on NI’s roads