Serious crash involving motorbike closed down A1

A serious road crash occurred to the south of Newry on Thursday.

Police announced the incident at about 3.30pm, advising motorists that the A1 northbound carriageway had been closed following what they dubbed a “serious road traffic collision”.

The incident had involved a car and motorcycle, and occurred not far from the junction of the Old Dublin Road.

Motorists were told to seek alternative routes, and a police helicopter could be seen hovering above the road as a queue of traffic was diverted away.

The Ambulance Service said it had sent three vehicles to the scene at 3pm.

It said a patient was airlifted to Musgrave Hospital, before being transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the patient – a male motorbiker aged in his 40s – is described by police as “serious”.