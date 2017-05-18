Serious sexual assault in north Belfast park

Police have launched an investigation and sealed off a north Belfast park after a 'serious sexual assault' of a female.

A PSNI spokesman said it was reported to have happened in the Waterworks area at around 8.30pm on Wednesday night.

Waterworks in north Belfast - Google image

The PSNI has sealed off part of the park and are on the scene this afternoon.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this assault. There are no further details at this stage."